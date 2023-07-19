CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and Tiago EV waiting period in July revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and Tiago EV waiting period in July revealed

    - Curvv spied testing in India for the first time

    - Tata to increase the prices soon

    Tata Motors currently offers three electric vehicles in the country ranging from Rs. 8.69 lakh to Rs. 19.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The lineup includes Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and Nexon EV and at present, all the models command a similar waiting period in India.

    Waiting period for Tata EV range

    Customers planning to book any electric vehicle in Tata’s range will have to wait up to four weeks to get the delivery of the car. Notably, this time period may vary depending on the location, dealership, model, variant, and stock availability. We recommend contacting the nearest Tata-authorised dealership to get more information.

    Tata EV lineup battery capacity and range

    ModelTiago EVTigor EVNexon EV
    Battery capacity19.2kWh and 24kWh26kWh30.2kWh and 40.5kWh
    Claimed range250km and 315km315km312km and 453km
    EV Car Charging Input Plug

    Recent Tata Motors news

    In other news, Tata Tiago recently achieved the 5 lakh unit sales milestone in India. Meanwhile, the carmaker was caught testing facelift versions of its existing ICE vehicles numerous times, but now the Tata Curvv, a bespoke coupe SUV has made its spy pictures debut. Rumours suggest it could be called Tata Frest upon its arrival.

