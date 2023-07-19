Kia Seltos facelift review to go live on 23 July

- Seltos facelift prices in India are likely to be announced next month

- To be available in seven variants and 10 colours

Kia Seltos facelift booking details and launch timeline

Kia India unveiled the Seltos facelift earlier this month, followed by opening bookings for the updated model on 14 July. The carmaker has not revealed a date for the price announcement, although it is expected to take place in August. We are driving the Seltos facelift, and our review will be live at 10 am on 23 July.

Seltos 2023 colours and variants

The facelifted Seltos will be available in 10 colours including Pewter Olive, Clear White, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl roof, Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black roof, and Xclusive Matte Graphite. Customers can choose from seven variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line.

New Seltos facelift engine and specifications

The 2023 Seltos will be offered with a range of powertrain options at launch. The 1.5-litre NA petrol motor will be mated to a six-speed manual unit and an IVT unit, while the 1.5-litre diesel mill will be paired with a six-speed iMT unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also up for offer will be a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine married to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.