    Hyundai India announces 15-day monsoon check-up camp

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    680 Views
    Hyundai India announces 15-day monsoon check-up camp

    - Valid across all Hyundai authorised facilities in India 

    - Ends on 30 July, 2023

    Hyundai Wheel

    Hyundai India has announced a 15-day long monsoon check-up camp for its vehicles. Begun on 14 July 2023, the monsoon camp offers a complimentary 50-point checkup, a 10 per cent discount on the brake pad, brake shoes, headlamps, tail lamps, bulbs, and wiper blades. Additionally, the brand will also provide a 10 per cent discount on mechanical labor, windscreen treatment, under-body coating, and value-added services. 

    Hyundai’s portfolio in India 

    Currently, Hyundai retails two EVs, two sedans, three hatchbacks, and six SUVs in the country. This includes the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kona Electric, Aura, Verna, Grand i10 Nios, i20, i20 N Line, Exter, Venue, Venue N Line, Creta, Alcazar, and Tucson

    Hyundai Exter first drive review

    Last week, Hyundai launched its entry-level SUV, the Exter, in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-seater SUV is offered in seven variants across nine colour options and currently commands a waiting period of up to six weeks for all variants. Moreover, we have also driven the AMT version of the micro-SUV. 

     Previous 
    Kia Seltos facelift review to go live on 23 July
     Next 
    Hyundai Exter AMT Performance Tested; Compared with Tata Punch AMT

