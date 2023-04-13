CarWale
    AD

    Tata Nexon EV Max Dark teased; to be launched soon

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    12,417 Views
    Tata Nexon EV Max Dark teased; to be launched soon

    - Will get blacked-out elements

    - To have a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Tata Motors has teased yet another Dark edition iteration for its EV lineup. This time it’s the Nexon EV Max that is all set to get the brand’s ‘#Dark’ treatment. Expected to be launched in the coming days, the Nexon EV Max Dark will boast of blacked-out elements both on the interior and exterior. 

    Nexon EV Max Dark exterior highlights 

    Like all the Dark edition models in Tata’s special-edition portfolio, the Nexon EV Max Dark, too, will be painted in a gloss black hue. Furthermore, the electric SUV will carry the ‘#Dark’ badges on the front fender, a darker shade for the 16-inch alloy wheels, and a touch of blue accents to signify its electric nature

    Nexon EV Max Dark features

    As per the teaser released by Tata, the Nexon EV Max is likely to be equipped with a new touchscreen infotainment system. This is expected to be a bigger 10.25-inch unit, which recently made its debut with the 2023 Harrier and Safari

    Following the Dark theme, the cabin is likely to get an all-black theme and the upholstery will have contrasting blue inserts. Besides this, the Nexon EV Max will share its feature list with the standard versions, including wireless charging, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, an air purifier, and an electronic parking brake. 

    Nexon EV Max Dark prices 

    We expect the Nexon EV Dark to be based on the top-spec XZ+ Lux variants, demanding a premium of Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 50,000 over its vanilla versions. 

    Nexon EV Max battery specifications

    There will be no changes to the specifications of the Nexon EV Max and it will continue to source power from a 40.5kWh battery pack. The electric motors develop 141bhp and 250Nm of torque with a claimed range of 453km on a single charge. 

    Tata Nexon EV Max Image
    Tata Nexon EV Max
    ₹ 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Lamborghini Urus S launched in India at Rs 4.18 crore
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco prices hiked by Rs. 2,300

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Max Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33471 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32889 Views
    147 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    ₹ 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago

    ₹ 5.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Max Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 17.57 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 17.54 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 17.57 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 17.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 17.53 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 18.51 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 17.54 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 17.53 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 17.51 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33471 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32889 Views
    147 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon EV Max Dark teased; to be launched soon