Tata Nexon EV Max Dark teased; to be launched soon

- Will get blacked-out elements

- To have a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Tata Motors has teased yet another Dark edition iteration for its EV lineup. This time it’s the Nexon EV Max that is all set to get the brand’s ‘#Dark’ treatment. Expected to be launched in the coming days, the Nexon EV Max Dark will boast of blacked-out elements both on the interior and exterior.

Nexon EV Max Dark exterior highlights

Like all the Dark edition models in Tata’s special-edition portfolio, the Nexon EV Max Dark, too, will be painted in a gloss black hue. Furthermore, the electric SUV will carry the ‘#Dark’ badges on the front fender, a darker shade for the 16-inch alloy wheels, and a touch of blue accents to signify its electric nature

Nexon EV Max Dark features

As per the teaser released by Tata, the Nexon EV Max is likely to be equipped with a new touchscreen infotainment system. This is expected to be a bigger 10.25-inch unit, which recently made its debut with the 2023 Harrier and Safari.

Following the Dark theme, the cabin is likely to get an all-black theme and the upholstery will have contrasting blue inserts. Besides this, the Nexon EV Max will share its feature list with the standard versions, including wireless charging, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, an air purifier, and an electronic parking brake.

Nexon EV Max Dark prices

We expect the Nexon EV Dark to be based on the top-spec XZ+ Lux variants, demanding a premium of Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 50,000 over its vanilla versions.

Nexon EV Max battery specifications

There will be no changes to the specifications of the Nexon EV Max and it will continue to source power from a 40.5kWh battery pack. The electric motors develop 141bhp and 250Nm of torque with a claimed range of 453km on a single charge.