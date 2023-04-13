Citroen C3 Shine variant launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.60 lakh

- The Shine variant becomes the top-spec offering in the C3 range

- Gets a slew of additional features over the Feel variant

Citroen has introduced a new variant in the C3 hatchback lineup, called Shine. The new variant is available in four versions including Shine, Shine Vibe Pack, Shine dual-tone, and Shine dual-tone with Vibe Pack, with prices starting at Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Compared to the Feel variant, the Citroen C3 Shine gets additional features like electrically adjustable ORVMs, a rear parking camera, day/night IRVM, 15-inch diamond cut alloys, fog lights, rear wiper and washer, rear skid plates, and a rear defogger. Also up for offer will be the brand’s My Citroen Connect app which gets 35 connectivity features.

Under the hood, the Shine variant of the C3 hatchback will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 109bhp and 190Nm of torque, mated exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission.

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, said, 'We are excited to launch the new Shine variant of the Citroen C3 with the latest features that customers in this segment are aspiring for. With the new Citroen Connectivity 1.0 now on board the C3, this hatch with a twist will truly be the perfect all-round package for the young and progressive customer in this competitive segment.'

The following are the version-wise prices of the Citroen C3 Shine variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

Citroen C3 Shine: Rs. 7.60 lakh

Citroen C3 Shine Vibe Pack: Rs. 7.72 lakh

Citroen C3 Shine dual-tone: Rs. 7.75 lakh

Citroen C3 Shine dual-tone: Vibe Pack: Rs. 7.87 lakh