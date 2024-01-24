CarWale
    Hyundai Creta facelift mid-variant arrives at dealerships

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Hyundai Creta facelift mid-variant arrives at dealerships
    • Prices of S variant start from Rs. 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom) 
    • Can be had in both petrol and diesel guises

    Hyundai India launched the Creta facelift in the country on 16 January, 2024 with prices starting from Rs. 10,99,900 (ex-showroom) onwards. This Kia Seltos-, Honda Elevate-, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara-rival is offered in seven variants, namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). Now, a few days after its official launch, the mid-spec S variant of this five-seater SUV has started arriving at dealerships in India.

    Hyundai Creta Front View

    As seen in the picture, the mid-spec S variant of the Creta is finished in the Atlas White exterior shade. Upfront, the car gets a black chrome parametric radiator grille, quad-beam LED headlamps, horizontal LED bar running across the length of the bonnet, integrated roof rails, LED taillamps with LED bar, and 16-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels.

    Hyundai Creta Dashboard

    On the equipment front, this variant of the SUV comes loaded with a dual-tone grey interior, fabric seat upholstery, cruise control, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster with colour TFT MID, and an electric tailgate release.

    Hyundai Creta Rear View

    Under the hood, the S variant of the Creta can be had in the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. These mills can only be had with a six-speed manual gearbox, returning an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 17.4kmpl and 21.8kmpl, respectively.

