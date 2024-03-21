Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport variant unveiled!

Powered by the sole 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine

Offered with manual and automatic gearbox option

Volkswagen has unveiled two new variants of the Taigun SUV called, GT Line and GT Plus Sport in India. While the former is available with the 1.0-litre TSI engine, the latter is being offered with the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine.

On the outside, the new GT Plus Sport variant of the Taigun gets a gloss black finished front grille, darkened LED headlamps, Carbon Steel Grey roof, Casino Black 17-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers, dark chrome door handles, black fender badges, diffuser, trapezoidal wing, and GT badging on the grille, front fenders, and tailgate.

The new Taigun GT Plus Sport can be customised in seven exterior paint options including Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Lava Blue, Reflex Silver, Curucma Yellow, Rising Blue Metallic, and Carbon Steel Grey,

As for the interior, the new variant of the Taigun flaunts dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery, Wild Cherry Red colour stitching, red ambient lighting, black headliner, GT logo on front seat backrests, sport steering wheel with red stitching, aluminium pedals, and black themed grab handles.

Mechanically, the Taigun GT Plus Sport comes equipped with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a DSG gearbox. It is tuned to generate 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.