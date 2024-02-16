CarWale
    BYD Seal EV to be launched in India on 5 March, 2024

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BYD Seal EV to be launched in India on 5 March, 2024
    • Seal EV was recently spotted testing in the country
    • Will be the brand’s third offering in India

    Chinese automobile brand BYD was recently spotted testing the Seal in the country. Now, we can confirm that the carmaker is scheduled to launch the model in India on 5 March. The Seal will be the third offering after the e6 and the Atto 3 in the local market.

    BYD Seal Left Rear Three Quarter

    The India-spec BYD Seal is likely to be offered exclusively in the top-spec form, powered by an 82.5kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors. The EV is claimed to return a range of up to 700km on a single full charge. Tuned to develop an output of 530bhp and 670Nm of torque, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.8 seconds.

    BYD Seal Dashboard

    In terms of highlights, the new Seal EV will get features such as sweptback headlamps, DRLs on the lower end of the bumper, A-pillar-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitting door handles, wraparound LED taillights, and dual-tone aero wheels Further, it is equipped with a floating centre console, Piano-Black inserts on the inside, rotating touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, and an ADAS suite.

    BYD Seal Image
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
