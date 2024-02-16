Tata Nexon safety features: What makes it a GNCAP 5-star rated SUV?

While the Harrier and Safari SUVs were recently awarded a five-star BNCAP safety rating, it is the Nexon now that has scored full marks in the Global NCAP crash test. With 32.2 and 44.5 points in the adult and child occupant protection, respectively, the new Nexon continues to be one of the safest cars that you can buy in the mid-size SUV segment.

When the new generation was launched in September 2023, Tata offered a long list of safety features that were made available as standard across all the variants.

Standard Safety Features 6 airbags (dual front, curtain airbags, and side airbags)

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

ISOFIX anchorages

Seatbelt reminder

Reverse parking sensors

Central locking

Besides this, the higher and top-spec variants of the SUV get additional passive safety features making the Nexon more well-equipped and at par with its rivals.

Additional safety features (Available from Creative variant onwards) Tyre pressure monitor

360-degree camera

Blind-view monitor

Front parking sensors

Rearview camera

No ADAS on the new Nexon:

When compared to the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet, the Nexon misses out on ADAS features. The rivals come equipped with Level 1 ADAS such as lane-keep assist, high beam assist, forward collision warning with avoidance assist, and lead vehicle departure alert.