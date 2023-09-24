Hyundai Verna waiting period stands at 30 weeks

- Verna prices in India start at Rs. 10.96 lakh

- Available with two petrol engines

We recently got our hands on the waiting period of multiple Hyundai cars, including the Creta, Venue, Alcazar, and Exter. Now, let us learn about the waiting period for the new Hyundai Verna for November.

The Hyundai Verna currently commands a waiting period of up to 30 weeks in the Bhopal region. This timeline is applicable across the variant line-up, which includes EX, S, SX, and SX(O). Further, the waiting period remains the same as it was back in June 2023.

The new-gen Verna is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine with a power output rated at 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual unit and an IVT unit. Also up for offer is a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 158bhp and 253Nm of torque, sending power to the wheels via a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit.