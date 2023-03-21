New Hyundai Verna: Variants explained

Hyundai India launched the sixth-generation Verna in the country earlier today, with prices starting at Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the MY23 Verna are underway for Rs 25,000, with deliveries set to begin soon.
Under the hood, the MY23 Hyundai Verna loses the 1.5-litre diesel engine in the transition to BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms compliance. That said, it carries forward the 1.5-litre NA petrol motor developing 113bhp and 144Nm, paired with a six-speed manual unit or an IVT unit. Then there is a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor replacing the 1.0-litre unit. With an output of 158bhp and 253Nm of torque, power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit.
The new Verna is available in seven mono tone and two dual-tone colours, including Titan Grey, Tellurian Brown, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Abyss Black, Starry Night, Atlas White with black roof, and Fiery Red with black roof. Customers can choose from four variants, namely EX, S, SX, and SX(O). The following are the variant-wise features of the new Verna.
2023 Verna EX
Six airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Seat-belt reminder system
Speed alert system
Impact-sensing door auto-unlock function
Speed-sensing door auto-lock function
Foldable key
Rear defogger
Isofix child seat anchorage points
Projector headlamps
Black chrome radiator grille
Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs
Full wheel covers
Dual-tone beige and black interior theme
Height-adjustable driver seat
Front adjustable headrests
Cloth upholstery
Rear armrest with cup holders
Push-button start
Front and rear power windows
Manual AC
Tilt-adjustable steering
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
2023 Verna S
HAC, ESC, VSM
TPMS
LED DRLs
LED tail lights
Shark-fin antenna
Turn indicators on ORVMs
15-inch alloy wheels
Sliding front arm-rest with storage function
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Voice recognition
Steering-mounted controls
Idle Stop and Go system
Automatic climate control
Cooled glove-box
Telescopic adjustable steering
Cruise control
2023 Verna SX
Front parking sensors
Reverse camera with guidelines
Smart key
LED headlamps
Cornering lights
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
Electric sunroof
Smart trunk function
Engine start-stop button
Wireless charging
DRVM
Ambient lighting
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Drive modes (IVT only)
Paddle shifters (IVT and DCT only)
2023 Verna SX(O)
Leather upholstery
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
ADAS (IVT)
Hyundai BlueLink (connected car technology)
Bose-sourced music system
Powered driver seat
Air purifier
Luggage net
Rear manual curtain
2023 Verna SX Turbo
Red front brake calipers
Blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels
Black interior theme with red accents
Soft-touch door pads
Metal pedals
2023 Verna SX(O) Turbo
ADAS
EPB (DCT only)
Rear disc brakes (DCT only)