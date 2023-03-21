CarWale
    New Hyundai Verna: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai India launched the sixth-generation Verna in the country earlier today, with prices starting at Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the MY23 Verna are underway for Rs 25,000, with deliveries set to begin soon.

    Under the hood, the MY23 Hyundai Verna loses the 1.5-litre diesel engine in the transition to BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms compliance. That said, it carries forward the 1.5-litre NA petrol motor developing 113bhp and 144Nm, paired with a six-speed manual unit or an IVT unit. Then there is a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor replacing the 1.0-litre unit. With an output of 158bhp and 253Nm of torque, power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit.

    Hyundai Verna Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new Verna is available in seven mono tone and two dual-tone colours, including Titan Grey, Tellurian Brown, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Abyss Black, Starry Night, Atlas White with black roof, and Fiery Red with black roof. Customers can choose from four variants, namely EX, S, SX, and SX(O). The following are the variant-wise features of the new Verna.

    2023 Verna EX

    Six airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    Impact-sensing door auto-unlock function

    Speed-sensing door auto-lock function

    Foldable key

    Rear defogger

    Isofix child seat anchorage points

    Projector headlamps

    Black chrome radiator grille

    Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs

    Full wheel covers

    Dual-tone beige and black interior theme

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Front adjustable headrests

    Cloth upholstery

    Rear armrest with cup holders

    Push-button start

    Front and rear power windows

    Manual AC

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    2023 Verna S

    HAC, ESC, VSM

    TPMS

    LED DRLs

    LED tail lights

    Shark-fin antenna

    Turn indicators on ORVMs

    15-inch alloy wheels

    Sliding front arm-rest with storage function

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Voice recognition

    Steering-mounted controls

    Idle Stop and Go system

    Automatic climate control

    Cooled glove-box

    Telescopic adjustable steering

    Cruise control

    2023 Verna SX

    Front parking sensors

    Reverse camera with guidelines

    Smart key

    LED headlamps

    Cornering lights

    16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

    Electric sunroof

    Smart trunk function

    Engine start-stop button

    Wireless charging

    DRVM

    Ambient lighting

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Drive modes (IVT only)

    Paddle shifters (IVT and DCT only)

    2023 Verna SX(O)

    Leather upholstery

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    ADAS (IVT)

    Hyundai BlueLink (connected car technology)

    Bose-sourced music system

    Powered driver seat

    Air purifier

    Luggage net

    Rear manual curtain

    2023 Verna SX Turbo

    Red front brake calipers

    Blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels

    Black interior theme with red accents

    Soft-touch door pads

    Metal pedals

    2023 Verna SX(O) Turbo

    ADAS

    EPB (DCT only)

    Rear disc brakes (DCT only)

    Hyundai Verna
    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
