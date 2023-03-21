New Hyundai Verna: Variants explained

Hyundai India launched the sixth-generation Verna in the country earlier today, with prices starting at Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the MY23 Verna are underway for Rs 25,000, with deliveries set to begin soon.

Under the hood, the MY23 Hyundai Verna loses the 1.5-litre diesel engine in the transition to BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms compliance. That said, it carries forward the 1.5-litre NA petrol motor developing 113bhp and 144Nm, paired with a six-speed manual unit or an IVT unit. Then there is a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor replacing the 1.0-litre unit. With an output of 158bhp and 253Nm of torque, power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit.

The new Verna is available in seven mono tone and two dual-tone colours, including Titan Grey, Tellurian Brown, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Abyss Black, Starry Night, Atlas White with black roof, and Fiery Red with black roof. Customers can choose from four variants, namely EX, S, SX, and SX(O). The following are the variant-wise features of the new Verna.

2023 Verna EX

Six airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Seat-belt reminder system

Speed alert system

Impact-sensing door auto-unlock function

Speed-sensing door auto-lock function

Foldable key

Rear defogger

Isofix child seat anchorage points

Projector headlamps

Black chrome radiator grille

Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs

Full wheel covers

Dual-tone beige and black interior theme

Height-adjustable driver seat

Front adjustable headrests

Cloth upholstery

Rear armrest with cup holders

Push-button start

Front and rear power windows

Manual AC

Tilt-adjustable steering

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

2023 Verna S

HAC, ESC, VSM

TPMS

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

Turn indicators on ORVMs

15-inch alloy wheels

Sliding front arm-rest with storage function

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Voice recognition

Steering-mounted controls

Idle Stop and Go system

Automatic climate control

Cooled glove-box

Telescopic adjustable steering

Cruise control

2023 Verna SX

Front parking sensors

Reverse camera with guidelines

Smart key

LED headlamps

Cornering lights

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Electric sunroof

Smart trunk function

Engine start-stop button

Wireless charging

DRVM

Ambient lighting

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Drive modes (IVT only)

Paddle shifters (IVT and DCT only)

2023 Verna SX(O)

Leather upholstery

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

ADAS (IVT)

Hyundai BlueLink (connected car technology)

Bose-sourced music system

Powered driver seat

Air purifier

Luggage net

Rear manual curtain

2023 Verna SX Turbo

Red front brake calipers

Blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels

Black interior theme with red accents

Soft-touch door pads

Metal pedals

2023 Verna SX(O) Turbo

ADAS

EPB (DCT only)

Rear disc brakes (DCT only)