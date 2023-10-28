CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Concept — Top 3 highlights

    Ninad Ambre

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Concept — Top 3 highlights

    - New-gen Swift previewed at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show

    - Global launch next year

    Suzuki recently revealed the Swift Concept officially at the Tokyo Motor Show. Here we take a look at the top three highlights that will form the base for the fourth-gen Swift which will also make it to India later.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Rear Three Quarter

    1. Evolutionary exterior design

    Though a concept, the model displayed at the show looks production-ready and similar to what we can expect from the India-spec model. Although not worlds apart from the predecessor, it is more of an evolution of the same. And based on the Swift's lineage, it's not a surprise that there's no radical change. Nevertheless, the grille gets a new design and there are sweptback headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs and a clamshell bonnet. Boasting a floating roof design, the Swift's thick shoulder line gets both the door handles, unlike the current-gen Swift which has the rear ones placed near the window. At the back, it gets angular taillights and a sporty bumper with the lines angled inwards.

    2. Modern Maruti Suzuki insides

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Dashboard

    Speaking of the interior design, the dashboard is identical to the modern Maruti Suzuki cars, like the Fronx and the Baleno. It's a layered dashboard layout with a central floating touchscreen unit, three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, and a revised HVAC module. From the images, it looks like the car will have a semi-digital instrument cluster. Also, the one on display in Tokyo has ADAS and it would be interesting to see if it makes it to our market as none of the Maruti cars are equipped with this feature as of now.

    3. Hybrid powertrain

    The new Swift will be powered by the brand's 1.2-litre Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine with the choice of manual and automatic transmission. However, the carmaker might bring the new-gen Swift with a new hybrid powertrain as well. All details aren’t available yet. But will it make it to our market? That time will tell.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.03 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.27 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.63 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.05 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.17 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.79 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.94 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.99 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.68 Lakh

