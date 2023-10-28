Three major updates from Google Maps for improved navigation

Implemented with the latest update

No confirmed date for India as yet

Google Maps, the all-knowing and all-seeing navigational juggernauts that guide the lives of millions of people across the country has got three major updates for an improved experience. Here is everything you need to know!

Nearby chargers

You can now get directly on the maps information about EV chargers. While this info has been around for a while, it has now gotten more detailed with things like functionality, charging speed, station availability and the last that the charger was used. Google has also included an option for OEM integration for manufacturers and providers can show real-time charging information.

Immersive view

Announced earlier this year, the immersive view function makes use of AI to combine multiple perspectives of street view and aerial maps and provide you with a real-time view of what your route will look like complete with turn-by-turn directions. This info includes current traffic, and weather details based on the time of the day that you will use the route.

Lens in Map

The Google Lens feature has now been integrated into the maps completely allowing you to point at objects and get the information that you are searching for. This is real-time navigation that will allow you to get info even faster than before and all integrated into one space.

There is no word yet on when these features will come to India but we expect it by the end of the year. Of these, the immersive view seems the most useful given the state of our traffic and roads.