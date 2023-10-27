CarWale
    Over 11,800 units of Mahindra Scorpio range sold in September 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Over 11,800 units of Mahindra Scorpio range sold in September 2023
    • Registered a Y-o-Y growth of 24.22 per cent
    • Recently surpassed the 9 lakh unit production milestone

    Earlier this month, Mahindra rolled out its sales figures for September 2023. Now, the car marque has listed the individual sales numbers of the models across its portfolio. The Scorpio has topped the sales chart in Mahindra’s line-up with 11,846 units sold in September 2023, in both petrol and diesel guise.

    In comparison, the company retailed 9,536 units of the Scorpio in the corresponding period last year, therefore registering a Y-o-Y growth of 24.22 per cent. Currently, the brand sells two models under the Scorpio nameplate. This includes the Scorpio N and the Scorpio Classic.

    In other news, Mahindra Scorpio recently surpassed the 9 lakh unit production milestone in the country. Launched in 2002, this SUV has been one of the top-selling models under the brand’s umbrella. Recently, the Scorpio N also received a major price hike of up to Rs. 81,000.

    Mahindra sells 8,555 units of XUV700 in September 2023

