    Mahindra sells 8,555 units of XUV700 in September 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra sells 8,555 units of XUV700 in September 2023
    • XUV700 prices in India start at Rs. 14.03 lakh
    • Diesel variants retailed three times more than their petrol counterparts

    Mahindra recently announced its sales numbers for September 2023. The carmaker continues to witness heavy demand for various models, with large waiting periods for a select few cars as well.

    Coming to the Mahindra XUV700, the brand sold a total of 8,555 units last month. Of these, the diesel variants accounted for a sale of 6,350 units, while the petrol variant sales stood at 2,205 units. In comparison, the company produced 6,717 and 2,686 units in the diesel and petrol range, respectively.

    Last month, Mahindra increased the prices of the XUV700 three-row SUV by up to Rs 38,880. As a result, the model's starting price stands at Rs. 14.03 lakh (ex-showroom). Back in August this year, Mahindra recalled over 1.10 lakh SUVs including the XUV400 and the XUV700, of which the latter accounted for 1.08 lakh units alone.

    Mahindra XUV700
