    Nissan Magnite AMT interior images: Features at a glance

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    575 Views
    - Magnite EZ-Shift comes with AMT

    - Price to be announced soon

    Nissan India has unveiled the AMT version of the Magnite, named EZ-Shift. This is in addition to the CVT variants that are being sold with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. This new configuration is being offered with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated mill to keep its cost in check. There are no changes to the exterior apart from a badge as detailed in our exterior photo gallery. Now, here's its interior gallery.

    Nissan Magnite Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    New Magnite AMT interior images

    Apart from this transmission, the crossover continues to get the same interior design and layout. It also carries forward all the features from the existing models.

    Nissan Magnite Dashboard

    These include an eight-inch infotainment system with all the car connect technology, multi-functional steering wheel, and an advanced seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster.

    Nissan Magnite Infotainment System

    Then, there's dual climate control, seatbelt reminder, 360-degree camera, and all the other features that you get with the standard variants of the Magnite.

    Nissan Magnite Instrument Cluster

    When it comes to the safety suite, it also remains unchanged. There's ABS with EBD, hill start assist, dual airbags, parking sensors, electronic stability program, traction control, speed alert, and more.

    Nissan Magnite Pedals/Foot Controls

    2023 Nissan Magnite AMT powertrain options

    Nissan Magnite Front Row Seats

    The addition of this upcoming EZ-Shift variant with an AMT will provide prospective buyers with a total of four powertrain options to choose from. This automated manual transmission (AMT) will be offered with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine. The price announcement for this 1.0-litre AMT variant is expected in the coming weeks, and it will be a more affordable option for buyers looking for Magnite with an automatic gearbox.

    Nissan Magnite Second Row Seats
    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
