Maruti Jimny five-door exports from India begin

The Jimny five-door is exclusively manufactured in India

Will be exported to multiple regions across the globe

Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of the five-door Jimny. The vehicle will be shipped to destinations including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, this iteration of the Jimny is manufactured exclusively in India.

Back in November 2020, Maruti Suzuki started the production of the three-door Jimny exclusively for exports to areas including Latin America and Africa. In June 2023, it launched the five-door version of the SUV for the domestic market, with prices starting at Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven the new Jimny, and our review is now live on the website.

Speaking on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The Jimny has strengthened Maruti Suzuki’s presence in the SUV segment. This lifestyle SUV has especially appealed to customers who enjoy an off-roading experience through tough terrains. The India-manufactured Jimny five-door in our export portfolio will surely create excitement among our overseas customers. Aligning with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, our company now exports an extensive range of 17 vehicles across segments. We remain committed in our efforts to sustain leadership in export of India-manufactured passenger vehicles.”