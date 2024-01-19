CarWale
    Mahindra Thar prices in India revised by up to Rs. 34,699

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra Thar prices in India revised by up to Rs. 34,699
    • Prices hiked for multiple Mahindra cars
    • Change in prices due to rising costs, inflation, and increased commodity prices

    Last month, Mahindra was among the multiple manufacturers in the country that announced a price hike for their models in the new year. Now, we have got our hands on the updated prices of the model range, including the Scorpio, Scorpio N, Thar, and the Bolero line-up.

    Coming to the Mahindra Thar, prices of the lifestyle SUV have been hiked by up to Rs. 34,699, which is applicable to the AX(O) hard-top diesel MT 4WD. At the same time, the entry-level LX hard-top petrol AT RWD witnessed the lowest price revision of Rs. 22,899.

    The Mahindra Thar range is now priced from Rs. 14 lakh for the base LX hard-top petrol AT RWD variant to Rs. 17.20 lakh for the top-spec LX hard-top diesel AT 4WD variant. In other news, the carmaker is scheduled to launch the five-door Thar in India later this year, and this is expected to be preceded by the introduction of the XUV300 facelift.

    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
