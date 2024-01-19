CarWale
    AD

    Toyota Rumion waiting period in India goes up in January 2024

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    655 వ్యూస్
    Toyota Rumion waiting period in India goes up in January 2024
    • Rumion prices in India start at Rs. 10.29 lakh
    • Available in five colours and three variants

    The updated waiting period for Toyota cars in January 2024 has been revealed. The Rumion MPV is priced in the country from Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom), onwards. In this article, let us take a look at the waiting timeline of this Ertiga-based model.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Toyota Rumion currently has a waiting period of up to 30 weeks in January 2024. This timeline has increased from the previous month when it stood at 24 weeks, both applicable to the petrol versions. The carmaker paused bookings of the CNG version back in September 2023 due to an overwhelming demand.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    For the uninitiated, the Rumion MPV is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine producing 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. This motor is mated with five-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic units. There are three variants, namely S, G, and V to choose from, across five paints.

    టయోటా రూమియన్ ఫోటో
    టయోటా రూమియన్
    Rs. 10.29 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    షేర్ వయా
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     తరువాత 
    Mahindra Thar prices in India revised by up to Rs. 34,699

    సంబంధిత వార్తలు

    ప్రముఖ వార్తలు

    ఇటీవలి వార్తలు

    టయోటా రూమియన్ గ్యాలరీ

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా27 May 2019
    2543 వ్యూస్
    12 లైక్స్
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా27 May 2019
    2505 వ్యూస్
    14 లైక్స్

    ఫీచర్ కార్లు

    • MUV
    • ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    • రాబోయేవి
    మారుతి సుజుకి ఎర్టిగా
    మారుతి ఎర్టిగా
    Rs. 8.64 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టయోటా ఇన్నోవా క్రిస్టా
    టయోటా ఇన్నోవా క్రిస్టా
    Rs. 19.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టయోటా ఇన్నోవా హైక్రాస్
    టయోటా ఇన్నోవా హైక్రాస్
    Rs. 19.77 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    కియా కారెన్స్
    కియా కారెన్స్
    Rs. 10.45 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    రెనాల్ట్ ట్రైబర్
    రెనాల్ట్ ట్రైబర్
    Rs. 6.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మారుతి సుజుకి xl6
    మారుతి xl6
    Rs. 11.56 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మారుతి సుజుకి ఇన్‍విక్టో
    మారుతి ఇన్‍విక్టో
    Rs. 24.80 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టయోటా వెల్‍ఫైర్
    టయోటా వెల్‍ఫైర్
    Rs. 1.20 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    అన్ని muv కార్లను చూడండి
    రోల్స్ రాయిస్ స్పెక్టర్
    రోల్స్ రాయిస్ స్పెక్టర్
    Rs. 7.50 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    19th జనవ
    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ
    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ
    Rs. 10.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    17th జనవ
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా
    Rs. 11.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    16th జనవ
    కియా సోనెట్
    కియా సోనెట్
    Rs. 7.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    12th జనవ
    మెక్‌లారెన్‌ 750s
    మెక్‌లారెన్‌ 750s
    Rs. 5.91 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    12th జనవ
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ జిఎల్ఎస్
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ జిఎల్ఎస్
    Rs. 1.32 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    8th జనవ
    లంబోర్ఘిని రేవుఏల్తో
    లంబోర్ఘిని రేవుఏల్తో
    Rs. 8.89 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    పోర్షే పనామెరా
    పోర్షే పనామెరా
    Rs. 1.68 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    కొత్తగా లాంచ్ చేయబడిన అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి
    మహీంద్రా ఎక్స్‌యువి300 ఫేస్ లిఫ్ట్
    మహీంద్రా ఎక్స్‌యువి300 ఫేస్ లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) జనవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    కియా ka4 (కార్నివాల్)
    కియా ka4 (కార్నివాల్)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) ఫిబ్రవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూయిజర్ టైసర్
    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూయిజర్ టైసర్

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    సిట్రోన్ సి3ఎక్స్ క్రాస్ఓవర్
    సిట్రోన్ సి3ఎక్స్ క్రాస్ఓవర్

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    సిట్రోన్ సబ్-4-మీటర్ కాంపాక్ట్ suv
    సిట్రోన్ సబ్-4-మీటర్ కాంపాక్ట్ suv

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    హోండా wr-v
    హోండా wr-v

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    ఫెరారీ ప్యురోసంగ్ suv
    ఫెరారీ ప్యురోసంగ్ suv

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 కోట్లుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    బిఎండబ్ల్యూ x8
    బిఎండబ్ల్యూ x8

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 కోట్లుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    రాబోయే అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి
    AD
    • టయోటా-కార్లు
    • ఇతర బ్రాండ్లు
    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూజర్ హైరైడర్
    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూజర్ హైరైడర్
    Rs. 11.14 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టయోటా ఇన్నోవా క్రిస్టా
    టయోటా ఇన్నోవా క్రిస్టా
    Rs. 19.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టయోటా ఇన్నోవా హైక్రాస్
    టయోటా ఇన్నోవా హైక్రాస్
    Rs. 19.77 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    అన్ని టయోటా-కార్లు

    ఇండియాలో టయోటా రూమియన్ ధర

    నగరంఆన్-రోడ్ ధరలు
    MumbaiRs. 12.42 లక్షలు
    BangaloreRs. 12.90 లక్షలు
    DelhiRs. 12.00 లక్షలు
    PuneRs. 12.30 లక్షలు
    HyderabadRs. 12.95 లక్షలు
    AhmedabadRs. 11.57 లక్షలు
    ChennaiRs. 12.75 లక్షలు
    KolkataRs. 11.92 లక్షలు
    ChandigarhRs. 11.41 లక్షలు

    పాపులర్ వీడియోలు

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా27 May 2019
    2543 వ్యూస్
    12 లైక్స్
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా27 May 2019
    2505 వ్యూస్
    14 లైక్స్
    Mail Image
    మా న్యూస్ లెటర్ కోసం సైన్ అప్ చేయండి
    ఆటోమొబైల్ వరల్డ్ నుండి అన్ని తాజా అప్‌డేట్స్ పొందండి