Volvo rolls out 10,000th Made-in-India car from Bangalore facility

Assembly operations commenced in 2017

The 10,000th unit to roll out was the XC40 Recharge

Volvo Car India has announced the milestone of producing 10,000cars in the country. The 10,000th unit to come out from its manufacturing facility in Hoskote, near Bangalore, was its pure electric SUV, the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

The company commenced its assembly operation in India in 2017, with the Volvo XC90 being the first car to roll out from the production line. This plant assembles five models, namely, the XC90, XC60, S90, XC40 Recharge, and the recently launched C40 Recharge. Further, the carmaker stated that the XC60 tops the chart in terms of production with over 4,000 units produced.

Commenting on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “It is indeed a matter of pride for the company to have reached this milestone in a short span of time in spite of nearly three years of pandemic disruptions. The steady increase of capacities at Bangalore reflects our commitment to India’s luxury mobility segment. The honour of being the 10,000th car goes to our first Pure electric offering, the XC40 Recharge which continues to showcase consumer confidence. I am beholden to Volvo Car India’s entire ecosystem that has made this milestone possible.”