CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki crosses 3 crore units production milestone

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    1,356 వ్యూస్
    Maruti Suzuki crosses 3 crore units production milestone
    • Operations commenced in India in 1983
    • Currently has two manufacturing facilities in the country

    One of India’s largest automakers, Maruti Suzuki, has surpassed the three crore units production milestone in the country. This milestone was achieved after 40 years and four months since the brand commenced its operation in India in 1983.

    Out of the total, over 2.68 crore vehicles were manufactured at the company’s plant in Haryana, while over 32 lakh vehicles were produced at Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MSIL. Notably, 10 models including the Alto, Swift, Wagon R, M800, Dzire, Omni, Baleno, Eeco, Brezza, and Ertiga have contributed to achieving this milestone.

    Commenting on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We thank our customers who have shown immense faith in our products year after year, since we began manufacturing in 1983. Over these years, we have been able to maximise production with the steady support of our agile workforce and value chain partners who have helped us manufacture products in line with customer needs. We remain committed towards ‘Make in India’ and have been strengthening our operations in the country, catering to domestic as well as global markets. We contribute nearly 40 per cent to the total vehicle exports from India.”

    షేర్ వయా
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     మునుపటి 
    Lexus NX 350h Overtrail launched in India at Rs. 71.17 lakh
     తరువాత 
    Toyota Taisor launched: Variants explained

    సంబంధిత వార్తలు

    ప్రముఖ వార్తలు

    ఇటీవలి వార్తలు

    గ్యాలరీ

    • videos
    Maruti Electric SUV Launch in 2025 - All You Need to Know about Suzuki eVX | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Electric SUV Launch in 2025 - All You Need to Know about Suzuki eVX | CarWale
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా27 Oct 2023
    55 వ్యూస్
    9 లైక్స్
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా05 Sep 2019
    6980 వ్యూస్
    34 లైక్స్

    ఫీచర్ కార్లు

    • పాపులర్
    • ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    • రాబోయేవి
    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూజర్ టైజర్
    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూజర్ టైజర్
    Rs. 7.74 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    3rd ఏప్
    మారుతి సుజుకి ఫ్రాంక్స్‌
    మారుతి ఫ్రాంక్స్‌
    Rs. 7.51 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో N
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో N
    Rs. 13.60 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో
    Rs. 13.59 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా
    Rs. 11.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా నెక్సాన్
    టాటా నెక్సాన్
    Rs. 8.15 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మారుతి సుజుకి గ్రాండ్ విటారా
    మారుతి గ్రాండ్ విటారా
    Rs. 10.76 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    హ్యుందాయ్ ఎక్స్‌టర్
    హ్యుందాయ్ ఎక్స్‌టర్
    Rs. 6.13 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    అన్ని పాపులర్ కార్లను చూడండి
    కియా సోనెట్
    కియా సోనెట్
    Rs. 7.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    3rd ఏప్
    స్కోడా సూపర్బ్
    స్కోడా సూపర్బ్
    Rs. 54.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    3rd ఏప్
    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూజర్ టైజర్
    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూజర్ టైజర్
    Rs. 7.74 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    3rd ఏప్
    కియా కారెన్స్
    కియా కారెన్స్
    Rs. 10.52 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    3rd ఏప్
    కియా సెల్టోస్
    కియా సెల్టోస్
    Rs. 10.90 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    2nd ఏప్
    లెక్సస్ lm
    లెక్సస్ lm
    Rs. 2.00 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా N లైన్
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా N లైన్
    Rs. 16.82 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    బివైడి సీల్
    బివైడి సీల్
    Rs. 41.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    కొత్తగా లాంచ్ చేయబడిన అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి
    ఎంజి గ్లోస్టర్ ఫేస్ లిఫ్ట్
    ఎంజి గ్లోస్టర్ ఫేస్ లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) ఏప్రిల్ 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    మహీంద్రా XUV 3XO
    మహీంద్రా XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    29th ఏప్రిల్ 2024ఆవిష్కరించు తేదీ

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    ఫోర్స్ మోటార్స్ ఫైవ్-డోర్ గుర్ఖా
    ఫోర్స్ మోటార్స్ ఫైవ్-డోర్ గుర్ఖా

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మే 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    బిఎండబ్ల్యూ i5
    బిఎండబ్ల్యూ i5

    Rs. 95.00 లక్షలు - 1.05 కోట్లుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మే 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    నిస్సాన్ కాష్‍కాయ్
    నిస్సాన్ కాష్‍కాయ్

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మే 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    మారుతి సుజుకి న్యూ-జెన్ స్విఫ్ట్
    మారుతి న్యూ-జెన్ స్విఫ్ట్

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మే 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    ఫోక్స్‌వ్యాగన్ id.4
    ఫోక్స్‌వ్యాగన్ id.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మే 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    కియా ఈవీ9
    కియా ఈవీ9

    Rs. 90.00 లక్షలు - 1.20 కోట్లుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) జూన్ 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    రాబోయే అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి

    పాపులర్ వీడియోలు

    Maruti Electric SUV Launch in 2025 - All You Need to Know about Suzuki eVX | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Electric SUV Launch in 2025 - All You Need to Know about Suzuki eVX | CarWale
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా27 Oct 2023
    55 వ్యూస్
    9 లైక్స్
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా05 Sep 2019
    6980 వ్యూస్
    34 లైక్స్
    Mail Image
    మా న్యూస్ లెటర్ కోసం సైన్ అప్ చేయండి
    ఆటోమొబైల్ వరల్డ్ నుండి అన్ని తాజా అప్‌డేట్స్ పొందండి