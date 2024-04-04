Maruti Suzuki crosses 3 crore units production milestone

Operations commenced in India in 1983

Currently has two manufacturing facilities in the country

One of India’s largest automakers, Maruti Suzuki, has surpassed the three crore units production milestone in the country. This milestone was achieved after 40 years and four months since the brand commenced its operation in India in 1983.

Out of the total, over 2.68 crore vehicles were manufactured at the company’s plant in Haryana, while over 32 lakh vehicles were produced at Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MSIL. Notably, 10 models including the Alto, Swift, Wagon R, M800, Dzire, Omni, Baleno, Eeco, Brezza, and Ertiga have contributed to achieving this milestone.

Commenting on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We thank our customers who have shown immense faith in our products year after year, since we began manufacturing in 1983. Over these years, we have been able to maximise production with the steady support of our agile workforce and value chain partners who have helped us manufacture products in line with customer needs. We remain committed towards ‘Make in India’ and have been strengthening our operations in the country, catering to domestic as well as global markets. We contribute nearly 40 per cent to the total vehicle exports from India.”