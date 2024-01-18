CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra Bolero Neo prices hiked; now expensive by up to Rs. 33,300

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    980 వ్యూస్
    Mahindra Bolero Neo prices hiked; now expensive by up to Rs. 33,300
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • N8 variant gets maximum price hike

    Last month, Mahindra announced that it will increase the prices of its SUV starting from 1 January, 2024. Now, the automaker has rolled out the exact quantum of price hikes for all its cars, including the Bolero Neo. With the latest price revision, the Bolero Neo has become dearer by up to Rs. 33,300.

    The Mahindra Bolero Neo can be had in four variants – N4, N8, N10, and N10(O). While the N8 variant gets a maximum price hike of Rs. 33,300, the N4 and the N10 variants are now expensive by Rs. 25,300 and Rs. 10,000, respectively. Notably, the prices of the N10(O) variant remain unchanged.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, this three-row SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. The motor solely comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox that sends the power to the rear wheels.

    The following are the revised ex-showroom prices of the Mahindra Bolero Neo:

    VariantQuantum of price hikeEx-showroom price
    N4Rs. 25,300Rs. 9,89,601
    N8Rs. 33,300Rs. 10,49,799
    N10Rs. 10,000Rs. 11,47,499
    N10(O)-Rs. 12,15,500
    షేర్ వయా
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     మునుపటి 
    Tata Altroz EV set for 2025 debut
     తరువాత 
    Tata Punch facelift coming in 2025

    సంబంధిత వార్తలు

    ప్రముఖ వార్తలు

    ఇటీవలి వార్తలు

    గ్యాలరీ

    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా25 Jun 2019
    6799 వ్యూస్
    32 లైక్స్
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా16 Aug 2019
    8236 వ్యూస్
    59 లైక్స్

    ఫీచర్ కార్లు

    • పాపులర్
    • ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    • రాబోయేవి
    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ
    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ
    Rs. 10.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    17th జనవ
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా
    Rs. 11.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    16th జనవ
    మారుతి సుజుకి ఫ్రాంక్స్‌
    మారుతి ఫ్రాంక్స్‌
    Rs. 7.47 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    కియా సోనెట్
    కియా సోనెట్
    Rs. 7.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    12th జనవ
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో ఎన్
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో ఎన్
    Rs. 13.60 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా పంచ్
    టాటా పంచ్
    Rs. 6.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మహీంద్రా థార్
    మహీంద్రా థార్
    Rs. 11.25 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మారుతి సుజుకి గ్రాండ్ విటారా
    మారుతి గ్రాండ్ విటారా
    Rs. 10.70 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    అన్ని పాపులర్ కార్లను చూడండి
    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ
    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ
    Rs. 10.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    17th జనవ
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా
    Rs. 11.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    16th జనవ
    మెక్‌లారెన్‌ 750s
    మెక్‌లారెన్‌ 750s
    Rs. 5.91 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    12th జనవ
    కియా సోనెట్
    కియా సోనెట్
    Rs. 7.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    12th జనవ
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ జిఎల్ఎస్
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ జిఎల్ఎస్
    Rs. 1.32 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    8th జనవ
    లంబోర్ఘిని రేవుఏల్తో
    లంబోర్ఘిని రేవుఏల్తో
    Rs. 8.89 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    పోర్షే పనామెరా
    పోర్షే పనామెరా
    Rs. 1.68 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    లోటస్ ఎలెటర్
    లోటస్ ఎలెటర్
    Rs. 2.55 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    కొత్తగా లాంచ్ చేయబడిన అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి
    రోల్స్ రాయిస్ స్పెక్టర్
    త్వరలో లాంచ్ చేయబడుతుంది
    రోల్స్ రాయిస్ స్పెక్టర్

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 కోట్లుఅంచనా ధర

    19th జనవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    మహీంద్రా ఎక్స్‌యువి300 ఫేస్ లిఫ్ట్
    మహీంద్రా ఎక్స్‌యువి300 ఫేస్ లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) జనవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    కియా ka4 (కార్నివాల్)
    కియా ka4 (కార్నివాల్)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) ఫిబ్రవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూయిజర్ టైసర్
    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూయిజర్ టైసర్

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    సిట్రోన్ సి3ఎక్స్ క్రాస్ఓవర్
    సిట్రోన్ సి3ఎక్స్ క్రాస్ఓవర్

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    సిట్రోన్ సబ్-4-మీటర్ కాంపాక్ట్ suv
    సిట్రోన్ సబ్-4-మీటర్ కాంపాక్ట్ suv

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    హోండా wr-v
    హోండా wr-v

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    బిఎండబ్ల్యూ x8
    బిఎండబ్ల్యూ x8

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 కోట్లుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) మార్చి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    రాబోయే అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి

    పాపులర్ వీడియోలు

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా25 Jun 2019
    6799 వ్యూస్
    32 లైక్స్
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా16 Aug 2019
    8236 వ్యూస్
    59 లైక్స్
    Mail Image
    మా న్యూస్ లెటర్ కోసం సైన్ అప్ చేయండి
    ఆటోమొబైల్ వరల్డ్ నుండి అన్ని తాజా అప్‌డేట్స్ పొందండి