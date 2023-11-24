Hyundai India announces nationwide 10-day Smart Care Clinic campaign

Valid till 29 November, 2023

Discounts on spare parts, mechanical labour, wheel services, and car beautification

Hyundai Motor India has announced a nationwide 10-day customer connect program called the Hyundai Smart Care Clinic. This campaign is an initiative introduced by the car marque to encourage its customers to maintain their Hyundai cars. Valid from 20 November to 29 November, 2023, this program is being held across all the authorised Hyundai service stations in the country.

Under this campaign, the automaker will provide customers with a free 70-point checkup, 10 per cent discount on mechanical labour, 15 per cent discount on wheel alignment and balancing, and a 20 per cent discount on mechanical labour. In addition to this, Hyundai is offering 20 per cent discounts on dry wash and overall beautification of the car along with exciting rewards for over 1,000 customers.

Commenting on the launch of the Hyundai Smart Care Clinic, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The year 2023 has been a milestone year for Hyundai Motor India. Our newest entry SUV - Exter has taken the industry by storm and has already received an overwhelming response with close to 1,00,000 bookings. IONIQ 5 has also received an astounding response with more than 1,000 vehicles sold since its launch in early 2023. Adding more to this celebration, we are glad to announce the nationwide ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’ campaign that offers our beloved customers a wide range of benefits. Hyundai has always been a customer-centric brand offering unmatched after-sales experience while keeping sustainability at its core.”