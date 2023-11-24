Tata Punch waiting period in November 2023 revealed

Available in four trim levels

Powered by petrol and CNG powertrain options

The Tata Punch is among the best-sellers of the Indian automaker in recent times. The micro-SUV is currently available in four trim levels, Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative, at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 6 lakh. In this article, we have listed the latest waiting period for the Punch in November 2023.

The petrol variants of the Punch attract a waiting duration of three to four weeks from the day of booking. On the other hand, customers planning for the CNG-powered trims will have to wait between three to 12 weeks to get the delivery of the vehicle. This tentative waiting period may vary depending on the location, dealership, stock availability and other reasons.

Mechanically, the Tata Punch comes equipped with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine coupled with a company-fitted CNG kit option. The motor, in standard mode, is capable of producing 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. Meanwhile, in the CNG option, the engine is tuned to generate 72bhp and 103Nm of torque. As for the transmission options, the engine is paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.