Tata Punch spotted with a full digital instrument cluster

Expected to be offered only on the top-spec variant

All Tata models will now have a digital cluster

The Tata Punch has been spied with a full-digital instrument cluster and it is expected to be a silent upgrade by the Indian automaker for the top-spec versions of the micro-SUV. When it was launched, the Punch came with a semi-digital cluster similar to the Altroz hatchback and this digital cluster was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in the CNG-powered car and will be a 7.0-inch unit.

The single image of the cluster shows things like speed, odometre, warning lights and door ajar. The fuel and RPM gauge are expected to appear on both sides of the cluster in the form of rising lines.

This is expected to be offered only with the top-spec variants and could also make its way to the Altroz hatchback.Both the Citroen C3 and the Hyundai Exter get full-digital instrument clusters with the only exception being that Hyundai’s is a colour unit while the French automaker has a black-and-white unit.

