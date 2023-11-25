Tata Altroz waiting period extends to six weeks in November 2023

Diesel variants command six weeks waiting period

Are you planning to buy a Tata car this month? if you want to buy the Tata Altroz, all petrol and diesel variants of this hatchback demand a waiting period of four to six weeks in Mumbai.

The Altroz is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The former produces 85bhp and 108bhp in the naturally aspirated and turbo guises, respectively. Meanwhile, the diesel mill churns out 89bhp and 200Nm. Both engines are BS6 Phase 2 ready and are mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Further, the petrol engine can also be had with a six-speed automated transmission.

Furthermore, Tata Motors is also offering discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 in November. These can be had in the form of cash discounts, corporate discounts, and exchange bonuses.

The Indian carmaker has also commenced testing the Racer Version of the Altroz. Showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, if launched, this special edition of the hatchback will be equipped with an electric sunroof, a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and ventilated front seats.