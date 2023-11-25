CarWale
    Tata Altroz waiting period extends to six weeks in November 2023

    Jay Shah

    Tata Altroz waiting period extends to six weeks in November 2023
    • Diesel variants command six weeks waiting period
    • Altroz Racer Edition spied testing

    Are you planning to buy a Tata car this month? if you want to buy the Tata Altroz, all petrol and diesel variants of this hatchback demand a waiting period of four to six weeks in Mumbai.

    Tata Altroz Engine Shot

    The Altroz is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The former produces 85bhp and 108bhp in the naturally aspirated and turbo guises, respectively. Meanwhile, the diesel mill churns out 89bhp and 200Nm. Both engines are BS6 Phase 2 ready and are mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Further, the petrol engine can also be had with a six-speed automated transmission.

    Furthermore, Tata Motors is also offering discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 in November. These can be had in the form of cash discounts, corporate discounts, and exchange bonuses.

    Tata Altroz Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Indian carmaker has also commenced testing the Racer Version of the Altroz. Showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, if launched, this special edition of the hatchback will be equipped with an electric sunroof, a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and ventilated front seats.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.80 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.11 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.52 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.86 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.92 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.49 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.72 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.69 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.57 Lakh

