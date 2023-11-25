Mahindra XUV300 facelift continues testing in India

Likely to debut in early 2024

To get connected LED taillights

Mahindra was recently caught testing the upcoming facelifted version of the XUV300 in the country. The new XUV300 will likely make its India debut in early 2024 with massive exterior and interior changes.

At the rear, as seen in the picture, the test mule will feature a completely new LED taillight cluster with a connecting light bar. Also visible are elements like the rear wiper, roof rails, extended roof spoiler, and conventional antenna.

Up front, the biggest change will come in the form of the redesigned face with new XUV700-like LED headlamps and DRLs setup. Other distinguishable highlights include a tweaked bumper with a redesigned grille, wider air dams, and a more upright bonnet than the previous iteration.

As for the interior, the facelifted version will bring a more modern feel to the cabin of the XUV300. It will likely get a new floating touchscreen infotainment system, redesigned centre console and aircon vents, digital instrument cluster, new upholstery, and more features.

Mechanically, the upcoming XUV300 facelift is expected to continue with the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission units. Upon arrival, the updated XUV300 will continue to rival the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and other Sub-four metre SUVs in the segment.

Image credit: Sampath Kumar