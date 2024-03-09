Tata Motors rolls out 1 millionth car from its Sanand plant

- The Sanand plant was established in 2010

- Produces Tiago and Tigor range of cars

Tata Motors has achieved a significant milestone in its manufacturing history by rolling out the one millionth car from its facility in Sanand, Gujarat. Established in 2010, the plant is spread across an area of 1,100 acres, of which TML constitutes 741 acres, while the rest of the 359 acres account for the vendor park.

Boasting over 6,000 direct and indirect employees, the plant houses the press line, weld shop, paint shop, assembly line, and the powertrain shop. This facility, claimed to have a flexible assembly line, produces models such as the Tiago, Tiago AMT, Tiago EV, Tiago iCNG, Tigor, Tigor AMT, Tigor EV, Tigor iCNG, and the Xpres-T EV.

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “We are extremely proud to roll out the one millionth car from our Sanand plant. This facility has been pivotal in bolstering our growth story in India by responding to market needs promptly. This achievement is a testament to the high standards we set for ourselves and the commitment we have to our customers. Our efforts have led to higher consideration for our products and this milestone certainly reiterates the popularity of our products among consumers. We are confident to carry forward our momentum in providing safer, smarter, and greener mobility solutions. We owe this milestone. We acknowledge and thank our employees, suppliers, channel partners, and most importantly the Government of Gujarat for their unwavering support, which has been integral to achieving this milestone.”