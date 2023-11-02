Mahindra XUV700 waiting period in November revealed

Top-spec variants have the highest waiting duration

Prices in India start at Rs. 14.03 lakh

The Mahindra XUV700 is the most premium offering from the Indian automaker. The SUV is available broadly in four trims – MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7, with five- and seven-seater configurations. Currently, the XUV700 is priced between Rs. 14.03 lakh to Rs. 26.57 lakh (ex-showroom). In this article, we have listed the variant-wise waiting period of the XUV700 in November 2023.

Starting with the base-spec MX variant, it commands a waiting duration of six to eight weeks. Meanwhile, the AX3 and AX5 trims carry a delivery timeline of up to six and 11 weeks, respectively. As for the top-spec version, customers will have to wait for 15 to 21 and 20 to 25 weeks to get the delivery of the AX7 and AXL variants, respectively. Notably, the waiting period for the petrol and diesel variants is similar.

Mechanically, the XUV700 comes equipped with two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 197bhp and 380Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel mill is capable of generating 182bhp and 450Nm of peak torque. As for the transmission options, the engines come mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter gearbox. Meanwhile, the top-spec diesel variants also get the option of the AWD system.