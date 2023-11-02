CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki registers 1,68,047 unit sales in October 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Suzuki registers 1,68,047 unit sales in October 2023
    • Domestic passenger vehicle sales recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 19.74 per cent
    • Overall domestic sales stood at 1,77,266 units

    Maruti Suzuki recorded an increase of 19.74 per cent in its domestic passenger vehicle sales with 1,68,047 units sold in October 2023, against 1,40,337 units sold in the corresponding month last year. In addition to this, the company retailed 3,894 units of light commercial vehicles, exported 21,951 units, and sold 5,325 vehicles to other OEMs.

    The utility vehicles and the Eeco van sales registered an uptick with over 59,147 units and 12,975 units sold, respectively. The sales of the Alto and the S-Presso, which come under the mini-car segment, dropped significantly from 24,936 units to 14,568 units. Meanwhile, the sales figures of the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and the Wagon R were up by 9.47 per cent as the company sold 80,662 units of vehicles during the said period.

    Maruti Suzuki Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, the auto major unveiled the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift at the 2023 Japanese Mobility Show. Expected to hit the Indian shores by 2024, the hatchback now sports new technologies both inside and outside.

    Mahindra XUV700 waiting period in November revealed

