2024 Kia Carens: Top 5 highlights

Kia Carens updated for 2024

Now available in 30 variants

Kia updated the Carens and the Seltos in India with rejigged variants and the addition of new features. The MPV now offers a better proposition with additional variant options at different price points. Here are the top five changes that have also become the USPs of the Carens.

Diesel manual available

The carmaker had discontinued the diesel manual variants earlier. However, the 2024 MY update brings it back. The 1.5-litre diesel engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

X-Line with more features

Now, even the range-topping X-Line variant gets a seven-seater configuration. Buyers will also benefit from extra features such as a dashcam and all windows auto up and down with voice commands.

New Prestige+ (O) trim

The Carens gets two new trims. The Prestige+ (O) variant is offered in the seven-speed DCT and six-speed AT models. It comes equipped with an LED map lamp, room lamp, and a sunroof.

New Prestige (O) trim

On the other hand, the other new Prestige(O) variant offers the choice of six or seven-seating capacity. It's packed with features including an eight-inch digital audio system, steering-mounted controls, keyless entry, burglar alarm, and a shark fin antenna. What's more, it gets an LED DRL, positioning lamp, LED rear combination lamp, smart key with push-button start, and a leather-wrapped gear knob.

New exterior colour option

Kia Motors has also included the Pewter Olive colour option for the three-row car, like for the Sonet and the Seltos. Customers can now choose from eight monotone and three dual-tone exterior colour options.

2024 Kia Carens engine and gearbox specifications

The Kia Carens comes in two petrol engine options with a naturally aspirated mill and a turbo unit. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed DCT. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel motor powering the Carens churns out 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a six-speed manual, six-speed clutch-less manual (iMT), or a six-speed torque-converter (TC) automatic transmission.