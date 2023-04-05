Renault Kwid 800cc discontinued in India

- The 0.8-litre engine was available in RXL and RXL (O) variants

- Mated only to a five-speed manual unit

Renault India has discretely delisted the 800cc version of the Kwid from its official website. The 0.8-litre petrol engine was offered in RXL and RXL (O) variants of the entry-level hatchback. With this change, the Renault Kwid is now offered only with a 1.0-litre petrol engine option across five variants.

As for the specifications, the 0.8-litre three-cylinder petrol engine of Kwid had a power output of 52bhp and 72Nm of torque. The engine was offered only with a five-speed manual gearbox. The reason behind this move is likely the roll-out of the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE emission norms.

In February, Renault and Nissan’s alliance announced their plan of introducing six new models in the Indian market. Under this joint venture, the brand will launch four C-segment SUVs and two A-segment electric vehicles.