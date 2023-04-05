Honda teases two EVs for Shanghai Motor Show

- The EVs are part of the new e:N Series

- Will be joined by hybrids and PHEVs

At the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show, Honda will be showcasing prototypes of two all-new electric offerings from the new ‘e:N’ series. These are part of Honda’s 10 EV offensive plan for the Chinese market. The new EVs will follow the e:NS1 and the e:NP1 series which were flagged off from Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda joint ventures in October 2021.

The two electric cars shown in the teaser image appear to be crossover SUVs, flaunting the coupe-SUV’s raked C-pillar. Both seem to be of the same segment, perhaps with a different powertrain setup. Honda also confirmed the presence of hybrid-electric and plug-in hybrid-electric models to join them at the Shanghai stage. These electric offerings will first be limited to the Chinese market, but we could see similar products roll out for the rest of the world soon.

Notably, Honda will also showcase their next-gen ‘Connect 4.0’ connected car technology along with Sensing 360 ADAS hardware at the Shanghai Expo.