    India-bound Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV spied testing in the snow

    India-bound Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV spied testing in the snow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    India-bound Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV spied testing in the snow

    - The Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV could be unveiled later this year

    - The model will rival the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and the Tata HBX

    The Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV continues testing, as new images of the model testing in the snow somewhere in Sweden have emerged on the web. The India-bound model will be positioned below the Venue sub-four metre SUV in the local market.

    Right Side View

    As seen in the spy images, the Hyundai AX1 test-mule features production-ready elements all across the body. The front profile gives us a peek at the similar cascading grille design, flanked by a split headlamp design on either side. The headlamps are conventional halogen units, although we can expect LED DRLs, while LED headlamps could be offered on higher variants. 

    The side profile of the upcoming Hyundai AX1 features C-pillar mounted rear door handles, and our spy photographers also revealed that the model was equipped with a disc brake setup at the rear, a feature that has not been seen earlier in this segment. Elsewhere, we can see six-spoke alloy wheels with a circular design, and front windows that are bigger than the rear windows, with the former stretching further down the doors. The rear profile does not reveal much except a rear bumper-mounted number plate recess, a shark-fin antenna, and a raked windshield.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the interiors of the Hyundai AX1 remain unknown at the moment, although we can expect the top variant to come with goodies such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, BlueLink connectivity, wireless charging, and rear AC vents. The model could be powered by a 1.1-litre petrol engine that currently does duties on the Santro. Reports suggest that a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol motor could also be offered, although more details are likely to be revealed at the debut, which could take place later this year.

    Hyundai Venue
