BMW X1 prices hiked by up to Rs. 90,000

Prices in India start from Rs. 49.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Can be had in both petrol and diesel guises

BMW India launched the third generation of the X1 SUV in the country in May 2023. Now, the automaker has hiked the prices of this SUV by up to Rs. 90,000. After this price increment, the X1 ranges between Rs. 49.50 lakh to Rs. 52.50 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Currently, this Mercedes-Benz GLA rival is offered in two variants, namely sDrive 18i M Sport and sDrive 18d M Sport. While the latter has become expensive by Rs. 90,000, the former is dearer by Rs. 60,000. The sDrive 18i M Sport comes powered with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol that puts out 134bhp and 230Nm of torque. The oil burner, on the other hand, belts out 147bhp and 360Nm of torque. Both these mills come mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sending power to the front wheels.

Inside, the new-gen X1 comes equipped with a single-piece curved display on the dashboard with a fully digital instrument cluster on the right-hand side and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen on the left. Moreover, it gets active front-row seats, Harman-Kardon 12-speaker audio system, parking assistant, large panoramic sunroof, and a wireless charger.

The following are the revised prices of the BMW X1: