BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport variant launched in India at Rs. 48.90 lakh

- BMW introduces a new variant in the X1 petrol range

- The SUV is now available across three variants

BMW has introduced a new variant in the X1 line-up, called X1 sDrive18i M Sport, which is priced at Rs 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It sits above the sDrive 19i X Line, which is priced at Rs 45.90 lakh. So what exactly does the new variant offer for a Rs. 3 lakh premium? Let’s find out.

The BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport is produced at the brand’s facility in Chennai, and bookings for the model are now open, with deliveries set to begin in June 2023. The model is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 134bhp and 230Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Compared to the sDrive18i X Line that it is positioned above, the new X1 sDrive18i M Sport gets additional features such as the high-gloss black roof rails, active seats for the front row, rear seat adjustment, Harman-Kardon sourced 12 speaker music system, and high-gloss black interior trims with pearl chrome finishers. Also up for offer is the M Sport exterior package which includes a pearl chrome finish for the kidney grille and high-gloss black slats, new front and rear bumpers, M-specific badges on the fender and key, M-specific Anthracite headliner and leather steering wheel with paddle shifters. Customers can also choose from an additional new colour called Phytonic Blue.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The all-new BMW X1 has really caught the imagination of customers who were waiting for a luxury SAV that’s an all-rounder in the true sense. In overwhelming demand since its launch three months ago, X1 has upheld its dominating position within the segment thanks to its commanding presence, highly efficient and dynamic performance, and class-leading tech features. Our M Sport style variant always receives special attention due to its dynamic M design and luxurious interiors inspired by high-performance motorsport genes. Looking at the high customer interest, we are glad to introduce the M Sport variant in petrol as well, the BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport. With this, we add more thrill to the range and a new dimension of joy.”