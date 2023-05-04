Tata Punch prices in India increased; select variants discontinued

- Prices of select lower variants unchanged

- Kaziranga Edition removed from lineup

Tata Motors has hiked the prices of select models in its range with immediate effect. The reason for the price increase behind models such as the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Punch, and Altroz remains unknown at the moment.

The price of the entry-level variants of the Punch, including the Pure MT and Pure Rhythm Pack MT remains unchanged. All other variants witness a uniform price revision of Rs. 5,000. At the same time, the Kaziranga Edition variants have been discontinued from the range.

Post the revision, the Tata Punch now commands a price tag of Rs. 6 lakh for the entry-level Pure MT variant, going all the way up to Rs. 9.52 lakh for the Creative iRA AMT dual-tone variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The model currently commands a waiting period of up to six weeks across the country.