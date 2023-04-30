CarWale
    Tata Punch waiting period stretches up to 6 weeks

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Punch waiting period stretches up to 6 weeks

    - It is available in four variants and seven colours

    - Punch CNG is expected to launch in the coming months

    Tata Punch sits below the Nexon in the SUV space of the Indian automaker’s portfolio. It was launched in India in 2021 and since then the carmaker has sold more than 1.75 lakh units of Punch in the country. It is offered in four variants and seven colour options.

    Last month, the waiting period for this popular Tata product was four weeks. Now, this period has gone up to six weeks. All the variants of the Tata Punch command a waiting period of two to six weeks from the day of booking. 

    Under the hood, the Punch SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Moreover, the carmaker showcased a CNG-powered Punch in January at the Auto Expo, which is expected to arrive in the coming months. 

    The abovementioned waiting period is in Mumbai city and it may differ depending on the variants, location, stock availability, and other factors. Interested customers can contact the nearest Tata-authorised dealership to get more information.

    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
