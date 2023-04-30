CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki looking to sell 9000 units of the Innova Hycross-based MPV annually

    Desirazu Venkat

    -Based on the fully hybrid Innova Hycross

    -Launch in July 2023

    Moving up finally?

    Maruti Suzuki will finally venture into the ultra-premium segment and this time with a tried and tested product to lead its charge. The car will be Maruti’s version of the Innova Hycross and is expected to be called the Engage.

    The numbers game

    This will be Maruti’s first foray beyond its home in budget and entry-level premium segments. In the latter, Maruti is now tasting success with the Grand Vitara range. The car is currently sitting on a 12-week waiting period and the Japanese automaker has been moving between 6000-8000 units a month with a peak in March 2023 of 10,000 units. It is this success that Maruti is expected to capitalise on to make progress with the MPV when it is launched in July 2023.

    A fight on two fronts

    Maruti’s challenge will be on two fronts- the first is of course establishing a new post in the premium segment where it has no presence while the second will be to balance out demand versus supply. Toyota recently closed bookings for the top versions of the Innova Hycross and is believed to be currently sitting on a 12-month waiting period for these versions. Sources have indicated that Maruti has a fixed deal in place for the supply of the MPVs irrespective of Toyota’s order books. However, how Toyota meets this demand is yet to be seen consequently affecting waiting periods for the car.

    What to expect

    The top-spec ZX and ZX (O) variants of the Innova Hycross get features like a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, rear seat package, leather upholstery, ADAS (optional variant only), LED lights and a 360-degree camera. The 2.0-litre hybrid engine produces 184bhp/188Nm and is mated to an e-CVT powering the front wheels. Its ARAI-certified mileage stands at 23.24kmpl. We have of course driven the Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid and you can check out the video below. 

    MG Comet Driven: Now in Pictures

