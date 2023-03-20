CarWale
    Tata Punch achieves 1.75 lakh unit sales milestone in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Punch achieves 1.75 lakh unit sales milestone in India

    - Tata Punch prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

    - Available in four colours and seven variants

    The Tata Punch has surpassed the 1.75 lakh unit sales milestone in India. The model, launched in the country in October 2021, is priced from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 8.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Tata Punch is available in seven dual-tone colours, such as Atomic Orange with black roof, Tornado Blue with white roof, Calypso Red with white roof, Orcus White with black roof, Daytona Grey with black roof, Tropical Mist with black roof, and Meteor Bronze with black roof. Also up for offer are four variants, including Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Additionally, customers can choose from Rhythm, Dazzle, and iRA packs.

    Tata Punch Right Front Three Quarter

    Powering the Tata Punch is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that develops an output of 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Meanwhile, Tata Motors has showcased the CNG version of the Punch, which is expected to be launched in the coming months.

    Tata Punch
    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
