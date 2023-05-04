CarWale
    Alpine unveils its A110 Pikes Peak challenger

    Alpine unveils its A110 Pikes Peak challenger

    - Will be the most extreme A110 to date

    - Will make 500 bhp and weigh less than 1000 kg

    The Pikes Peak hill climb is perhaps the most arduous, dangerous, and exciting hill climb racing event in history. To taste victory in these difficult conditions, various manufacturers have made special editions of their road-going cars. Alpine is the latest to join the fray with it’s first-ever entry in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the legendary American race to the clouds.

    Their choice of weapon is the Alpine A110 Pikes Peak which is by far the most extreme A110 to date and has been converted into a formidable racing machine. Among the most impressive features are the intensely pronounced splitters and deflectors on the ends of the spoiler, not to mention the imposing rear wing to generate downforce in the 156 corners of the course. The car makes almost 500bhp and weighs in at under a ton giving it some fantastic power-to-weight figures.

    The first test runs of this unique model took place last week in LurcyLevis. Two further test sessions will be held soon in the south of France before heading to Colorado Springs. The car will welcome its designated Pikes Peak driver, Raphael Astier, who will get behind to test the car in its final configuration for the first time next week.

