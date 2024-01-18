CES 2024: Volkswagen to integrate ChatGPT into voice assistant

- Will be compatible with both EV and ICE models

- ChatGPT will not gain access to vehicle information

Volkswagen at the CES 2024 (Consumer Electronic Show) in Las Vegas has showcased their newest technology which will integrate AI-based chatbot ChatGPT into its IDA voice assistant. This first-of-its-kind automotive-grade ChatGPT – developed alongside Cerence Inc’s Cerence Chat Pro – is aimed to allow users to search for information and have it read out to them while driving.

Volkswagen will be the first volume manufacturer to offer Chat GPT as a standard from the second quarter of 2024 in many production vehicles. This new chatbot will be offered in cars fitted with the latest generation of infotainment interface seen in EVs like the ID7, ID4, ID5, and ID3, along with ICE models which include Tiguan, Passat and the Golf.

The ChatGPT integrated IDA voice assistant can be used to control the infotainment, navigation, and air conditioning, or to answer any general knowledge questions. It won’t require creating a new account or installing a new app to activate ChatGPT. In terms of usability, when the user makes a request through the IDA voice assist, and it cannot be answered by the Volkswagen system, it is forwarded to AI and the same IDA voice responds with the help of ChatGPT. Volkswagen asserts that ChatGPT does not gain access to any vehicle data. Also, the questions and answers are deleted immediately to ensure the user’s data protection.

How well the ChatGPT integration into the vehicle’s infotainment system performs in real-world conditions will be seen in a few months when these VW cars take the road in the European and then in American markets.