Mahindra Thar five-door spied with new alloy wheels

Mahindra continues testing the five-door iteration of the Thar SUV ahead of its launch that will take place later this year. The carmaker recently registered as many as seven new names under the Thar brand, hinting at key details.

A new image shared on the web reveals the fresh design of the alloy wheels that the Thar five-door is expected to feature. This set will receive a dual-tone machined finish, unlike the painted units in the three-door version. Compared to the latter, the new Thar will get projector headlamps, updated grille, circular fog lights, and a tweaked wheel arch design. Also up for offer will be new LED taillights.

Inside, the 2024 Mahindra Thar five-door is expected to get a larger touchscreen infotainment system, leather-wrapped steering wheel, electric sunroof, grab handles on the B-pillar for the second-row occupants, rear AC vents, and height-adjustable seatbelts.

Under the hood, the five-door Mahindra Thar is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options could include six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units.

