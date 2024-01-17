CarWale
    Tata Punch EV range comparison: Tiago EV, Comet EV, and more

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Punch EV range comparison: Tiago EV, Comet EV, and more

    Tata Motors has just announced the prices of its compact electric SUV, the Punch EV. Available in two battery pack options, the prices of this electric car start from Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it offers a claimed range of up to 421km on a single, fully charged battery. In this article, we delve into a comparative analysis, pitting the Punch EV against a few other electric vehicles in a similar price bracket.

    The following are the claimed ranges of all the budget electric vehicles in the country:

    CarClaimed range (up to)Price range (ex-showroom)
    Tata Tiago EV315kmRs. 8.69 lakh – Rs. 12.04 lakh
    Tata Tigor EV315kmRs. 12.49 lakh – Rs. 13.75 lakh
    MG Comet EV230kmRs. 7.98 lakh – Rs. 10.63 lakh
    Citroen eC3320kmRs. 11.61 lakh – Rs. 13 lakh
    Tata Punch EV421km Rs. 10.99 lakh – Rs. 15.49 lakh
    As seen, the Tata Punch EV has the highest claimed driving range amongst the other budget EVs in the country. Additionally, this electric SUV offers a plethora of features like leatherette ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, air purifier, blind-spot monitor, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, auto-dimming IRVMs, and voice-assisted electric sunroof.

