    BMW i7 launched in India at Rs 1.95 crore

    Jay Shah

    - Available in a single xDrive60 variant 

    - Has a claimed electric driving range of 625km

    BMW India has expanded its EV portfolio with the launch of the BMW i7 with a price tag of Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom) with deliveries commencing in March 2023. The i7 is based on the new generation BMW 7 Series and is offered in a single xDrive60 variant which is propelled by a 101.7kWh battery pack. 

    The exterior design and styling of the BMW i7 are identical to the new 7 Series which sports a massive signature front grille which has been stretched vertically. This is flanked by the new split headlamps, a new design for the door handles, and slimmer split tail lamps. The i7 distinguishes itself from the standard 7 Series with certain blue accents which can be seen on the fore and aft bumpers and side skirts that highlights its EV character.

    The cabin of the BMW i7 is a tech fest with as many as five screens onboard! Sitting atop the dashboard is a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display and a 14.9-inch centre display. Having said that the design for the steering wheel and the gear selector is new as well. However, the rear seat is the place to be as the occupants are treated with a massive 31.3-inch 8k display with built-in Amazon Fire TV connected to Bowers & Wilkins stereo system. And if that’s still not enough, there are two 5.5-inch colour displays integrated into both the rear doors. These can be used to access audio system controls, climate control functions, ambient lighting, and seat adjustments.          

    The BMW i7 uses a floor-placed 101.7kWh battery pack which delivers 536bhp and 744Nm of peak torque. BMW claims a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 4.7 seconds with a limited top speed of 239kmph. The i7 supports a variety of charging options ranging from an 11kW AC charger to a 195kW DC charger. In the Indian market, the i7 competes against other premium electric alternatives like the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580. 

