CarWale

    New BMW 7 Series launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.70 crore

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    811 Views
    New BMW 7 Series launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.70 crore
    • Seventh-gen 7 Series launched alongside the i7 all-electric luxury sedan
    • Available in one variant

    BMW has introduced the new-gen 7 Series in the country, with prices starting at Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom). The model, which debuts in India alongside the all-electric i7 luxury sedan, is available in one variant. 

    On the outside, the seventh-generation BMW 7 Series gets a split headlamp design, the signature large kidney grille, new alloy wheels, new front and rear bumpers, and new wraparound LED tail lights.

    Updates to the interior of the next-gen BMW 7 Series arrive in the form of a curved screen that dominates the dashboard, featuring the digital instrument display and touchscreen unit as well as the latest version of the brand’s iDrive OS. A few other notable features include a 5.5-inch touch unit located on each of the rear doors to operate various functions, reclining rear seats, and a new flat-bottom steering wheel. The talking point of the car though is the 31-inch 8k theatre display mounted on the sky roof.

    Under the hood, the new 7 Series from BMW is available with a 3.0-litre petrol motor in the 740i guise producing 376bhp and 520Nm of torque. The car sprints from zero to 100km/hr in just 5.4 seconds and achieves a top speed of 250km/hr. 

    BMW 7 Series Image
    BMW 7 Series
    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BMW i7 launched in India at Rs 1.95 crore

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW 7 Series Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    ByCarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4430 Views
    17 Likes
    BMW X6 35i M Sport Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW X6 35i M Sport Launched AutoExpo 2018
    ByCarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    5895 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda All New City

    Honda All New City

    ₹ 11.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 57.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Superb

    Skoda Superb

    ₹ 34.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thJAN
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Skoda Enyaq

    Skoda Enyaq

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW 7 Series Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.02 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.10 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.96 Crore
    Pune₹ 2.02 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.10 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.86 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.05 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.96 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.88 Crore

    Popular Videos

    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    ByCarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4430 Views
    17 Likes
    BMW X6 35i M Sport Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW X6 35i M Sport Launched AutoExpo 2018
    ByCarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    5895 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New BMW 7 Series launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.70 crore