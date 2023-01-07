New BMW 7 Series launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.70 crore

Seventh-gen 7 Series launched alongside the i7 all-electric luxury sedan

Available in one variant

BMW has introduced the new-gen 7 Series in the country, with prices starting at Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom). The model, which debuts in India alongside the all-electric i7 luxury sedan, is available in one variant.

On the outside, the seventh-generation BMW 7 Series gets a split headlamp design, the signature large kidney grille, new alloy wheels, new front and rear bumpers, and new wraparound LED tail lights.

Updates to the interior of the next-gen BMW 7 Series arrive in the form of a curved screen that dominates the dashboard, featuring the digital instrument display and touchscreen unit as well as the latest version of the brand’s iDrive OS. A few other notable features include a 5.5-inch touch unit located on each of the rear doors to operate various functions, reclining rear seats, and a new flat-bottom steering wheel. The talking point of the car though is the 31-inch 8k theatre display mounted on the sky roof.

Under the hood, the new 7 Series from BMW is available with a 3.0-litre petrol motor in the 740i guise producing 376bhp and 520Nm of torque. The car sprints from zero to 100km/hr in just 5.4 seconds and achieves a top speed of 250km/hr.