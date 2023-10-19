CarWale
    New BMW 7 Series 740d M Sport launched; priced from Rs. 1.81 crore

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New BMW 7 Series 740d M Sport launched; priced from Rs. 1.81 crore
    • Powered by a 286bhp-producing, 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine
    • Also offered with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine

    BMW has launched two new variants in India. The BMW 740d M Sport, which is locally produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai, is priced at Rs. 1.81 crore. On the other hand, the i7 M70 xDrive, which commands a price tag of Rs. 2.50 crore (all prices, ex-showroom), is available as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit.

    BMW 7 Series Front View

    Powering the new BMW 740d M Sport is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine that is capable of producing an output of 286bhp and 650Nm of torque. Also up for offer is a 48V mild-hybrid system that develops 18bhp and 200Nm of additional boost. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range.

    Feature highlights of the BMW 740d M Sport include LED DRLs with BMW Crystal lights and Swarovski crystals. Positioned below are LED headlamps, while the centre of the fascia boasts an illuminated kidney grille. Elsewhere, it gets adaptive air suspension, M Sport design package, automatic tailgate, comfort access system, soft-close function for the doors, four-zone climate control, and a 31.3-inch screen for the second-row occupants.

