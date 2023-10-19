CarWale
    BMW i7 M70 xDrive launched in India at Rs. 2.50 crore

    Haji Chakralwale

    BMW i7 M70 xDrive launched in India at Rs. 2.50 crore
    • Produces 1,100Nm of torque
    • Claimed range of up to 560km

    BMW India has launched a new M70 xDrive variant of the all-electric i7 sedan in the country at a price tag of Rs. 2.50 crore (ex-showroom). With this, the imported luxury sedan has become the first all-electric M car to be launched in the country with 1,100Nm of torque on demand.

    On the outside, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive continues to get a massive illuminated front grille with vertical slats, split LED headlamps with DRLs, flush door handles, slim LED tail lamps, and dual-tone exterior paint finish. Then there is the M logo on the grille and other M-specific bits including side skirts, front side panels, ORVMs, and rear spoiler. Meanwhile, the i7 rides on 21-inch M light-alloy wheels as standard.

    Inside the cabin, the M70 xDrive trim of the i7 is loaded with a twin-display for infotainment and instrument cluster, multi-zone climate control, gesture control, wireless charger, and Bowers and Wilkins-sourced music system with 36 speakers. Other interior highlights include a 31.3-inch 8K retractable touchscreen for the rear passengers, 5.5-inch touchscreen control panels on rear doors, six airbags, and a driver assistance system.

    Moreover, the interior is now finished in a Piano Black theme with silver stitching. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive comes equipped with illuminated M door sills, M Merino Leather trim in Black or Atlas Grey upholstery, M leather steering wheel, and M-specific footrest.

    Under the bonnet, the new i7 M70 xDrive is a dual-motor setup sourcing power from a 101.7kWh battery unit with a claimed range of up to 560km. These motors are tuned to produce a combined power output of 657bhp and 1,100Nm of torque. With this performance, the electric sedan can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.7 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph.

