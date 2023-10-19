2023 Tata Harrier variant-wise prices revealed

- Prices in India start from Rs. 15,49,000 (ex-showroom)
- Available in manual and automatic gearbox options
Earlier this week, Tata launched the Harrier facelift in the country alongside its flagship SUV, the Safari facelift. Priced from Rs. 15.49 lakh to Rs. 26.44 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), the updated SUV can be had in 10 variants across seven exterior shades. Currently, the bookings for the five-seater SUV are underway, and interested customers can book it online or by visiting the nearest authorised Tata dealership for a token amount of Rs. 25,000, with deliveries slated to begin in the upcoming weeks.
The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2023 Tata Harrier:
|Manual variants
|Ex-showroom price
|Smart
|Rs. 15,49,000
|Smart(O)
|Rs. 15,99,000
|Pure
|Rs. 16,99,000
|Pure(O)
|Rs. 17,49,000
|Pure+
|Rs. 18,69,000
|Pure+ S
|Rs. 19,69,000
|Pure+ S Dark Edition
|Rs. 19,99,000
|Adventure
|Rs. 20,19,000
|Adventure+
|Rs. 21,69,000
|Adventure+ Dark Edition
|Rs. 22,24,000
|Adventure+ ADAS
|Rs. 22,69,000
|Fearless dual-tone
|Rs. 22,99,000
|Fearless Dark Edition
|Rs. 23,54,000
|Fearless+ dual-tone
|Rs. 24,49,000
|Fearless+ Dark Edition
|Rs. 25,04,000
|Automatic variants
|Ex-showroom price
|Pure+
|Rs. 19,99,000
|Pure+ S
|Rs. 21,09,000
|Pure+ S Dark Edition
|Rs. 21,39,000
|Adventure+
|Rs. 23,09,000
|Adventure+ Dark Edition
|Rs. 23,64,000
|Adventure+ ADAS
|Rs. 24,09,000
|Fearless dual-tone
|Rs. 24,39,000
|Fearless Dark Edition
|Rs. 24,94,000
|Fearless+ dual-tone
|Rs. 25,89,000
|Fearless+ Dark Edition
|Rs. 26,44,000
The rivals to the Tata Harrier include the MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Mahindra XUV700.