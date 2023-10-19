2023 Tata Harrier variant-wise prices revealed

Prices in India start from Rs. 15,49,000 (ex-showroom)

Available in manual and automatic gearbox options

Earlier this week, Tata launched the Harrier facelift in the country alongside its flagship SUV, the Safari facelift. Priced from Rs. 15.49 lakh to Rs. 26.44 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), the updated SUV can be had in 10 variants across seven exterior shades. Currently, the bookings for the five-seater SUV are underway, and interested customers can book it online or by visiting the nearest authorised Tata dealership for a token amount of Rs. 25,000, with deliveries slated to begin in the upcoming weeks.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2023 Tata Harrier:

Manual variants Ex-showroom price Smart Rs. 15,49,000 Smart(O) Rs. 15,99,000 Pure Rs. 16,99,000 Pure(O) Rs. 17,49,000 Pure+ Rs. 18,69,000 Pure+ S Rs. 19,69,000 Pure+ S Dark Edition Rs. 19,99,000 Adventure Rs. 20,19,000 Adventure+ Rs. 21,69,000 Adventure+ Dark Edition Rs. 22,24,000 Adventure+ ADAS Rs. 22,69,000 Fearless dual-tone Rs. 22,99,000 Fearless Dark Edition Rs. 23,54,000 Fearless+ dual-tone Rs. 24,49,000 Fearless+ Dark Edition Rs. 25,04,000

Automatic variants Ex-showroom price Pure+ Rs. 19,99,000 Pure+ S Rs. 21,09,000 Pure+ S Dark Edition Rs. 21,39,000 Adventure+ Rs. 23,09,000 Adventure+ Dark Edition Rs. 23,64,000 Adventure+ ADAS Rs. 24,09,000 Fearless dual-tone Rs. 24,39,000 Fearless Dark Edition Rs. 24,94,000 Fearless+ dual-tone Rs. 25,89,000 Fearless+ Dark Edition Rs. 26,44,000

The rivals to the Tata Harrier include the MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Mahindra XUV700.