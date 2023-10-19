CarWale
    2023 Tata Harrier variant-wise prices revealed

    2023 Tata Harrier variant-wise prices revealed
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 15,49,000 (ex-showroom)
    • Available in manual and automatic gearbox options

    Earlier this week, Tata launched the Harrier facelift in the country alongside its flagship SUV, the Safari facelift. Priced from Rs. 15.49 lakh to Rs. 26.44 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), the updated SUV can be had in 10 variants across seven exterior shades. Currently, the bookings for the five-seater SUV are underway, and interested customers can book it online or by visiting the nearest authorised Tata dealership for a token amount of Rs. 25,000, with deliveries slated to begin in the upcoming weeks.

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2023 Tata Harrier:

    Manual variantsEx-showroom price
    SmartRs. 15,49,000
    Smart(O)Rs. 15,99,000
    PureRs. 16,99,000
    Pure(O)Rs. 17,49,000
    Pure+Rs. 18,69,000
    Pure+ SRs. 19,69,000
    Pure+ S Dark EditionRs. 19,99,000
    AdventureRs. 20,19,000
    Adventure+Rs. 21,69,000
    Adventure+ Dark EditionRs. 22,24,000
    Adventure+ ADASRs. 22,69,000
    Fearless dual-toneRs. 22,99,000
    Fearless Dark EditionRs. 23,54,000
    Fearless+ dual-toneRs. 24,49,000
    Fearless+ Dark EditionRs. 25,04,000
    Automatic variantsEx-showroom price
    Pure+Rs. 19,99,000
    Pure+ SRs. 21,09,000
    Pure+ S Dark EditionRs. 21,39,000
    Adventure+Rs. 23,09,000
    Adventure+ Dark EditionRs. 23,64,000
    Adventure+ ADASRs. 24,09,000
    Fearless dual-toneRs. 24,39,000
    Fearless Dark EditionRs. 24,94,000
    Fearless+ dual-toneRs. 25,89,000
    Fearless+ Dark EditionRs. 26,44,000

    The rivals to the Tata Harrier include the MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Mahindra XUV700.

