    2023 Tata Safari Dark Edition reaches dealerships across India

    Haji Chakralwale

    2023 Tata Safari Dark Edition reaches dealerships across India
    • Offered with four trims
    • Dark Edition prices start at Rs. 20.69 lakh

    Tata Motors launched the Safari facelift in India on 17 October, 2023. The SUV is available in 10 variants at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the three-row Safari are set to begin in the coming weeks as there is a considerable waiting period of up to eight weeks. Meanwhile, the SUV has started to reach dealerships across the country.

    Tata Safari Front View

    The Safari Dark Edition is available in four trims – Pure+ S Dark, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished Dark, and Accomplished+ Dark with manual and automatic transmission options. To distinguish it from the standard trims, the Dark Edition gets Oberon Black exterior paint, Blackstone interior theme, ‘Dark’ badging, and up to 19-inch Blackstone alloy wheels with aero inserts.

    Tata Safari Dashboard

    In terms of features, the top-spec Accomplished+ Dark variant comes loaded with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 10-speaker setup, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all-digital instrument cluster with navigation support, and a four-spoke multi-functional steering wheel. Also on offer are features such as a touch-based HVAC panel, wireless charger, ambient mood lighting, air purifier, dual-zone climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, rear sun shades, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround camera, and ADAS suite.

    Tata Safari Front Right Door Pad

    Mechanically, the updated Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine coupled with a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter gearbox. This Kryotec diesel mill is BS6 Phase 2.0-updated and is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

    Tata Safari Right Front Three Quarter

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Tata Safari Dark Edition:

    VariantEx-showroom price
    Pure+ S DarkRs. 20.69 lakh
    Pure+ S Dark ATRs. 22.09 lakh
    Adventure+ DarkRs. 23.04 lakh
    Adventure+ Dark ATRs. 24.40 lakh
    Accomplished DarkRs. 24.34 lakh
    Accomplished Dark ATRs.25.74 lakh
    Accomplished+ DarkRs. 25.84 lakh
    Accomplished+ Dark 6SRs. 25.94 lakh
    Accomplished+ Dark ATRs. 27.24 lakh
    Accomplished+ Dark 6S ATRs. 27.34 lakh

