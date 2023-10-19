2023 Tata Safari Dark Edition reaches dealerships across India

Offered with four trims

Dark Edition prices start at Rs. 20.69 lakh

Tata Motors launched the Safari facelift in India on 17 October, 2023. The SUV is available in 10 variants at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the three-row Safari are set to begin in the coming weeks as there is a considerable waiting period of up to eight weeks. Meanwhile, the SUV has started to reach dealerships across the country.

The Safari Dark Edition is available in four trims – Pure+ S Dark, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished Dark, and Accomplished+ Dark with manual and automatic transmission options. To distinguish it from the standard trims, the Dark Edition gets Oberon Black exterior paint, Blackstone interior theme, ‘Dark’ badging, and up to 19-inch Blackstone alloy wheels with aero inserts.

In terms of features, the top-spec Accomplished+ Dark variant comes loaded with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 10-speaker setup, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all-digital instrument cluster with navigation support, and a four-spoke multi-functional steering wheel. Also on offer are features such as a touch-based HVAC panel, wireless charger, ambient mood lighting, air purifier, dual-zone climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, rear sun shades, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround camera, and ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the updated Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine coupled with a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter gearbox. This Kryotec diesel mill is BS6 Phase 2.0-updated and is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Tata Safari Dark Edition:

Variant Ex-showroom price Pure+ S Dark Rs. 20.69 lakh Pure+ S Dark AT Rs. 22.09 lakh Adventure+ Dark Rs. 23.04 lakh Adventure+ Dark AT Rs. 24.40 lakh Accomplished Dark Rs. 24.34 lakh Accomplished Dark AT Rs.25.74 lakh Accomplished+ Dark Rs. 25.84 lakh Accomplished+ Dark 6S Rs. 25.94 lakh Accomplished+ Dark AT Rs. 27.24 lakh Accomplished+ Dark 6S AT Rs. 27.34 lakh

